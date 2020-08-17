As the United Arab Emirates became the first Gulf country to drop the facade of opposing the Israeli state, and officially forged diplomatic ties with the Zionist state last Friday, many regional observers began to wonder who would be the next Arab state to follow suit.

While it is fairly inevitable that all the side players in the Gulf, like Oman and Bahrain, are likely to be the next ones, the big question is how Saudi Arabia, the custodian of Islam's two holy mosques, Mecca and Madina, would face the persecuted Palestinians and justify their decision of recognising Israel — if the speculations proved to be true?

By recognising Israel, a state that has engaged in macabre bloodletting of Palestinian people ever since it was founded on Palestininan soil in 1948, the UAE aims to have as strong a say over regional matters in Washington, earn economic dividends by doing business with Tel Aviv, as well as gaining from Israel's invasive surveillance technology, since its ruler Mohammad bin Zayed has a strong penchant for snooping over its citizens.

What is in it for Saudi Arabia?

Many regional experts see Saudi crown prince Muhammad bin Salman's ambitious real estate project called Neom, an upcoming crossborder city in the Tabuk province, as a strong link that might bind Saudi Arabia with Israel for the long haul. For Salman, or MBS, Neom, a $500 billion project, is a "step toward future", a hi-tech city that will boost Saudi's economy through tourism and help the kingdom reduce its dependency on shrinking oil resources.

Designed to be built on a dry expanse of desert land, ringed with low lying hills, Neom sits next to Saudi's Gulf of Aqaba, bordering Israeli’s port Eilat in the north, several Egyptian ports along the south, port Suez in the east and the Jordanian border toward the north-west.

Involving Israeli companies in such an assertive urban development project was not just talk in Saudi's power corridors. For several years, the Saudi government and Israel have secretly liaised to ensure an easy facilitation of doing business with Tel Aviv.

According to a Reuters report published in 2017, the Saudi government and Israeli companies worked in complete secrecy and ensured "no Israeli company could go public with details of the contact with the Saudi fund, which has some $230billion in assets under management".

A Jerusalem Post investigation in the same year revealed that the Saudis were reluctant in "cooperating with the Israelis formally" but when it came to venture capital firms coming from the private sector, they were keen on working with them to "create all kinds of cooperation on water, energy, ag-tech, foodtech."

"This is the stuff that the prince of Saudi Arabia wants to promote in the smart city,” the Jerusalem Post reported, quoting a source in an Israeli venture capital firm who is familiar with the project.

The Post also reported on the "correspondence between Arab diplomats and Israeli businessmen confirming that talks are ongoing over economic cooperation, and a number of Israeli companies are already selling cybersecurity tools to the Saudi government."

In June this year, a verified Twitter account from the Saudi kingdom's embassy in Washington said the Saudi council of ministers had agreed to recruit Israeli cyber security firm Check Point Software in NEOM.

Taken aback by the public outrage over the post, the embassy deleted the tweet.