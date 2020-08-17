WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several killed after gunmen storm hotel in Somalia
Gunmen stormed the Elite Hotel in Lido beach after a car bomb went off outside.
Several killed after gunmen storm hotel in Somalia
Emergency vehicles are seen at a cordoned off area near the site of a blast at the Elite Hotel in Lido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia August 16, 2020 / Reuters
August 17, 2020

Somalia's security forces have ended a nearly five-hour siege by militants at a beachside hotel in Somalia's capital, said police and a government spokesman on Sunday.

At least 15 people were killed when the attackers invaded the Elite Hotel, a new establishment popular with Mogadishu's young people, said Colonel Ahmed Aden, a police officer.

Security forces later killed all four attackers and rescued dozens of people who were trapped inside the hotel, Ismail Mukhtar, spokesman of Somalia’s information ministry said.

The attack started in the afternoon with a powerful car bomb blast which blew off the security gates to the hotel.

"I heard a huge blast at the hotel, gunfire followed, and then clouds of smoke," witness Ali said.

The newly built Elite Hotel is often frequented by young people, people from the diaspora and the city’s elite including government officials and workers. 

The government has deployed security forces at Lido beach, a resident near the beach told Reuters.

"The exchange of gunfire is terrible and stray bullets reached us near the beach," said Mohamed Nur, a government worker.

Recommended

There was no immediate word on casualties from the attack which shattered a period of calm of a few months following a spate of bomb attacks earlier this year.

Somalia’s homegrown militants, Al Shabab, who are allied to Al Qaeda, have claimed responsibility for the attack via its radio arm, Andalus.

The hotel attack shattered a period of calm that had lasted for a few months. Earlier this year Somalia had a spate of bomb attacks.

Somalia has been embroiled in deadly violence since 1991, when leader Siad Barre was overthrown.

Since 2008, Al Shabab has been fighting to overthrow the internationally-recognised central government and establish its rule.

READ MORE: Deaths as 2 explosions rock Somalia cities 

READ MORE: Soldiers killed in car bombing near Somalia stadium

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police