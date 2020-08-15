WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran threatens dangerous consequences for UAE over Israel deal
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard called the deal a “shameful” agreement and an “evil action" that was underwritten by the US.
Iran threatens dangerous consequences for UAE over Israel deal
A group of protesters burn representations of Israeli flag during a gathering outside the United Arab Emirates' embassy in Tehran, Aug. 15, 2020. / AP
August 15, 2020

Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard has vowed there would be dangerous consequences for the United Arab Emirates after it announced a historic deal with Israel to open up diplomatic relations.

The UAE is the first Gulf Arab state to do so and only the third Arab nation to establish normalised relations with Israel, Iran's regional archenemy. As part of the US-brokered deal, Israel agreed to temporarily put off the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state.

The Iranian Guard warned on Saturday that the deal with Israel will set back American influence in the Middle East and bring a “dangerous future" for the Emirati government.

READ MORE:Netanyahu talks of 'history' but Palestinians call UAE deal 'betrayal'

'Huge mistake' 

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has also condemned the Emirati move. In a televised speech on Saturday, he warned that the United Arab Emirates has made a “huge mistake” in reaching a deal toward normalising ties with Israel.

Rouhani warned the Gulf state against allowing Israel to have a “foothold in the region.”

Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, called the agreement a painful betrayal of Arab and other countries in the region, during a trip to Lebanon on Friday.

Recommended

Less than 100 people gathered in front of the Emirates embassy in the capital Tehran on Saturday evening to protest the deal. They chanted “death to Israel” and “death to America” and burned an Israeli flag.

US-brokered deal

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates and Israel agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of the deal to halt the annexation.

The UAE presented its controversial decision as a way of encouraging peace efforts and taking Israel’s planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank off the table. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swiftly pushed back insisting the pause in annexation was “temporary.”

Trump has presented the US-brokered agreement as a major diplomatic achievement and said he expects more Arab and Muslim countries to follow suit. Israel has quietly cultivated ties with the UAE and other Gulf countries for several years as they have confronted a shared enemy in Iran.

READ MORE:What are the major contradictions of the disputed Israeli-UAE deal?

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police