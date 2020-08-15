Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard has vowed there would be dangerous consequences for the United Arab Emirates after it announced a historic deal with Israel to open up diplomatic relations.

The UAE is the first Gulf Arab state to do so and only the third Arab nation to establish normalised relations with Israel, Iran's regional archenemy. As part of the US-brokered deal, Israel agreed to temporarily put off the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state.

The Iranian Guard warned on Saturday that the deal with Israel will set back American influence in the Middle East and bring a “dangerous future" for the Emirati government.

'Huge mistake'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has also condemned the Emirati move. In a televised speech on Saturday, he warned that the United Arab Emirates has made a “huge mistake” in reaching a deal toward normalising ties with Israel.

Rouhani warned the Gulf state against allowing Israel to have a “foothold in the region.”

Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, called the agreement a painful betrayal of Arab and other countries in the region, during a trip to Lebanon on Friday.