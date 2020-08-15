Dialogue and negotiation are key in addressing issues of delimitation of maritime boundaries and exploitation of resources, EU foreign ministers said during a meeting on Friday.

Officials discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean after tensions rose when Turkey resumed energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean region after Greece and Egypt signed a controversial maritime delimitation deal.

“Three words reflect the outcome of the discussion: solidarity, de-escalation, and dialogue,” a statement said following the video conference meeting.

It reaffirmed the bloc’s solidarity with Greece and the GCA, and underlined “the serious deterioration in the relationship with Turkey is having far-reaching strategic consequences for the entire EU, well beyond the Eastern Mediterranean.”

The statement claimed that Turkey’s recent activities mount tension, and “immediate de-escalation by Turkey was considered crucial.”

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said that the bloc is in solidarity with Greece and GCA.

As the EU foreign ministers meeting was held via video conference, it was considered unofficial with no joint decision at the end of the meeting.

However, ministers may instruct their working groups to prepare the results of the meeting.

Dialogue for solution

Earlier this week, Turkey resumed its Mediterranean mission after Greece and Egypt signed a controversial maritime delimitation deal.

The agreement came only a day after Ankara said it would postpone its oil and gas exploration as a goodwill gesture.

But after declaring the Greek-Egyptian deal "null and void," Turkey authorised the Oruc Reis seismic research vessel to continue its activities in an area within the country's continental shelf.

The ship will continue the two-week mission until August 23 along with the Cengiz Han and Ataman vessels.

READ MORE:Turkey’s ‘Blue Homeland’: striking a balance in the Eastern Mediterranean