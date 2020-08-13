Israeli intelligence officials planned to transfer tens of thousands of Palestinians to the Latin American nation of Paraguay as part of a secret plan to tighten Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian West Bank, according to newly discovered documents.

A journalist from Israel’s state broadcaster, KAN, made the discovery in minutes of an Israeli cabinet meeting in 1969.

Just two years earlier Israel had emphatically defeated three Arab states during the Six-Day War, conquering East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza, as well as the Syrian Golan Heights.

While Israel has occupied the territories ever since and built settlements in them to further tighten its grip, the areas contained huge Palestinian and Arab populations that were the responsibility of Israel.

Addressing ministers in the meeting, Israel’s prime minister at the time, Golda Meir said: “We have to make a decision...it is very important that everyone agrees on it.”

Under the plan, the Palestinians would be given $100 each for living costs for their new lives in Paraguay, whose government would receive $33 per arrival in addition to an initial lump sum of $350,000.

‘Not communists’