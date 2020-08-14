Herein lies the true reason behind Abu Dhabi’s desire to further entrench their subjugation to the Washington-backed and Tel Aviv-blessed order. As regional disputes pit various axes against one another, it is woefully apparent that both Saudi Arabia and the UAE feel threatened by both Qatar and Turkey, who have supported pro-democracy movements throughout the Arab Spring and who espouse a new regional order where increased democratisation moves hand-in-hand with Islamic values.

This, clearly, is anathema to the absolutist monarchs of the Gulf, and they will therefore take any action to smother that particular baby in the cradle. Allying openly with Israel simply allows them to intensify what they have already long been doing, namely financing and encouraging coups in Libya, Tunisia, Egypt, and Turkey, and spying on and torturing dissidents at home and abroad. There are simply no depths the Emiratis won’t plumb to force a brutal secular autocratic order down the throats of the Arab world.

No shame for Palestinian suffering

While they attempted some window dressing by saying that the Abraham Accords will essentially put an end to Israel’s plans to annex large parts of the West Bank, Netanyahu was quick to let MBZ know that he can and will shame him at will, declaring that annexation had only been suspended temporarily but will resume. US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, openly said Israel has not been asked to abandon annexation “but we have prioritised peace over sovereignty at the moment. It’s not off the table.”

This has left MBZ looking precisely like a subservient lapdog and a model of the shameless Arab leader others risk appearing to look like if they follow the same path. However, one should not feel any sympathy for his humiliation. Instead, our sympathies should go to the Palestinians.

Earlier this week, a harrowing and heartrending video of a Palestinian girl crying with her family went viral as she was forced to watch her home being demolished due to a decision by Israeli authorities. In the video, an elderly Palestinian woman can be heard saying: “God curse them and the Arab traitors.” Not days later, MBZ and the online Emirati troll army were gleefully celebrating the normalisation of ties with Israel, absolutely heedless to the suffering their actions enable and cause, and proving they are well-deserving of the curses sent their way.

Some have had the audacity to compare diplomatic ties with Israel to the fact that the legendary Sultan Salahuddin al-Ayubi, better known as Saladin in the West, maintained correspondence and communications with King Richard the Lionheart and other Crusader lords. But there is a stark difference between this symbol of Islamic chivalry and justice, and the skulking cowards ruling the Arab world – Salahuddin actively worked, fought, and strove for justice and freedom for the occupied lands. His actions are also different fundamentally due to the differences in the natures of feudal kingdoms and modern nation-states, and there is therefore no comparison.

It is not as though the Palestinian leadership is any better, however. After all, who can forget how President Mahmoud Abbas was deciding which parts of land he will surrender this time and had to draw the map on the back of a napkin because then-Prime Minister Ehud Olmert did not think him worthy of a copy? The curses of the Palestinian lady and many other oppressed people also follow the Palestinian leadership without doubt, who have sold this just cause down the Jordan River.

But Palestinians and those around the world who support their just rights should take heart. There can be no more ambiguity about statements issued by the Emiratis as they have firmly nailed their colours to the mast of aggressive Zionist expansionism. After all, it is better to know who your true friends are and who is in bed, quite literally, with your foes. In that sense, the noble quest for Palestinian rights is now in a better position today than it was last week in that the waters are now less muddy and, for that at least, we should be grateful.