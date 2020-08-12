Britain's economy has shrunk by one fifth in the second quarter, more than any of its European neighbours, as the country's coronavirus lockdown slammed businesses and plunged the country into its deepest recession on record.

"It is clear that the UK is in the largest recession on record," the Office for National Statistics said after gross domestic product contracted by 20.4 percent in the period from April to June.

A recession is defined as two consecutive quarterly contractions and the British economy already shrank by 2.2 percent in the first three months of this year.

First recession since 2009

It is Britain's first recession since 2009 and the performance is the worst of the so-called Group of Seven richest countries in the world over the same period.

By comparison, France's economy contracted by 13.9 percent in the second quarter, Canada by 12 percent, Germany 10.1 percent, the United States 9.5 percent and Japan 7.6 percent.

Looking at the first six months of 2020, Britain's performance "was slightly below the 22.7 percent seen in Spain, but was more than double the 10.6 percent fall in United States GDP over this period", the ONS said.

The statisticians attributed Britain's dire second quarter to a 20-percent drop in output in April – "the biggest monthly fall on record reflecting widespread... declines in output across the services, production, and construction industries".

READ MORE:Muslim charities are at the heart of UK Covid-19 response

'Hard times are here'

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said the data "confirm that hard times are here".

He added: "Hundreds of thousands of people have already lost their jobs, and sadly in the coming months many more will."

Sunak, whose official title is Chancellor of the Exchequer, plans to end in October the government's furlough scheme that is paying up to 80 percent of wages for nearly 10 million workers.

The UK – which has the highest death toll in Europe from the coronavirus – appears to be paying a heavier price for locking down later than its continental neighbours.

The British economy also relies more heavily on the hard-hit services sector than other European countries.