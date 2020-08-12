In recent years, and ever since a coalition of Arab countries imposed a blockade on Doha in 2017, Qatar has come to rely on Iran’s goodwill and an ever-increasing economic partnership that has at times dovetailed into political cooperation.

Relations between the two countries have never been warmer, despite the fact that one of the stated objectives of the hilariously named “Anti-Terror Quartet” – composed of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt – was to compel Doha to completely cut links with Tehran.

That aspect of the barricade, like much of the rest of it, backfired spectacularly and pushed the diminutive Gulf state straight into the open arms of Tehran.

It has therefore come as somewhat of a surprise to many observers that Qatar has aligned itself with its fellow Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members in backing American calls for an extension of an arms embargo against Iran. While this may smack of ingratitude on behalf of the Qataris, their Iran policy is not one born of idealistic notions of friendship and loyalty, but instead, of pragmatism and survival.

Qatar-Iran relations are limited

When the Saudi and Emirati-led Quartet first imposed a blockade on Qatar, Doha was quick to scramble for assistance, and it was Turkey and Iran who immediately answered the call. Iran opened its airspace and seas to Qatari transportation so they could circumvent the closure of routes imposed on them by their Arab brothers. This also increased freight between the two countries, with Qatar now importing agricultural products and foodstuffs.

As a sign of their developing ties, Qatar restored its ambassador to Iran in 2017. This move came after initially recalling him in 2016 in solidarity with Saudi Arabia whose embassy in Tehran was attacked and torched following Riyadh’s execution of a Shia Islamist cleric who enjoyed close ties to the Iranian regime.

Qatari-linked media, particularly Al Jazeera Arabic, also noticeably eased off from criticising Iranian interference in Iraq, Syria, and elsewhere, and began to openly criticise the Saudi and Emirati role in the Yemen conflict, a role it actively participated in until it withdrew from the Arab coalition in 2017.

At first glance, this would suggest Qatar had reoriented away from its Arab neighbours and had fully embraced Iran. Indeed, a senior Qatari diplomat incensed much of the Arab League in 2017 by describing Iran as an“honourable country” while describing those opposed to Qatar’s foreign policy as “rabid dogs”.

However, a more careful examination of Qatari politics reveals that it behaves in the way that it does in order to survive.

Despite increased cooperation between Doha and Tehran, Iran’s share of Qatar’s $30bn import market was a meagre three percent in 2020, according to Adnan Mousapour, the head of the Iran-Qatar Joint Chamber of Commerce. Just before the coronavirus pandemic struck, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei met with Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in January, and said that bilateral relations needed to deepen because economic cooperation had not reached the appropriate level of political cooperation.

Qatar stuck between the GCC and the US