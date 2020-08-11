The top opposition candidate in Belarus' presidential vote, who refused to concede her defeat amid a massive police crackdown on protesters, has said she has left the country and is now in Lithuania.

Looking tired and distressed, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a former teacher and political novice, apologised to her supporters in a video statement on Tuesday and said it was her own choice to leave the country.

“It was a very hard decision to make,” she said.

“I know that many of you will understand me, many others will condemn me and some will even hate me. But God forbid you ever face the choice that I faced.”

In another video statement later, she urged her supporters to respect the law and avoid clashes with police.

The unexpected move led some of her supporters to speculate that she may have been acting under duress.

Tsikhanouskaya's husband is in prison in Belarus.

Election results rejected

Tsikhanouskaya previously dismissed the official results of Sunday's election showing authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko winning a sixth term by a landslide.

Thousands of opposition supporters who also protested the results met with a tough police crackdown in Minsk and several other Belarusian cities for two straight nights.

On Monday, a protester died amid the clashes in Minsk and scores were injured as police used tear gas, flash-bang grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the demonstrators. The Interior Ministry said the victim intended to throw an explosive device, but it blew up in his hand and killed him.

Crackdown on protesters

The ministry said on Tuesday that more than 2,000 people were detained across the country for taking part in unsanctioned protests on Monday evening and overnight. It added that 21 police officers were injured in clashes with protesters, and five of them were hospitalised.

The previous day, the Interior Ministry reported more than 3,000 detentions and said that 89 people were injured, including 39 law enforcement officers.

Lukashenko, who has led the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist since 1994, derided the opposition as “sheep” manipulated by foreign masters and vowed to continue the tough crackdown on protests despite Western rebukes.

Election officials said Lukashenko won a sixth term in office with 80 percent of the vote, while Tsikhanouskaya got 10 percent.

Decision to be with children

When asked on Monday if she was planning to go abroad to avoid being arrested, Tsikhanouskaya said she had no such plan and saw no reason why she would be arrested.

But after submitting her formal demand for a recount to Belarus’ Central Election Commission, she told her allies: “I have made a decision, I must be with my children.”

Speaking in the video statement from Lithuania, she emphasised that “children are the most important thing in our lives” and conceded her weakness.

“I thought that the campaign had tempered me and make me so strong that I could resist anything,” said Tsikhanouskaya, her voice breaking. “But it appears that I have remained the same weak woman that I was before.”

She had previously sent her children to an unspecified European country after receiving threats.