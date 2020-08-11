Turkey's navy issued an advisory on Monday: it warned that a Turkish ship would be carrying out a seismic survey in the eastern Mediterranean over the next two weeks.

It came after a brief 'good-will' suspension of drilling operations in the Mediterranean. Ankara said it was keen to resolve the maritime dispute with Greece, but that Athens did not 'reciprocate' well.

Here are some important facts about the geopolitical wrangling that is being played out along the maritime routes of the Mediterranean.

Why did Turkey resume drilling in Eastern Mediterranean?

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry shared a map on Monday that showed the planned offshore survey activity of its seismic research vessel, Oruc Reis, within the country’s continental shelf and borders of its Exclusive Economic Zone in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Talking about the issue, a senior Turkish Foreign Ministry official, Cagatay Erciyes, said that the Oruc Reis had launched its offshore survey activity in the Turkish Continental Shelf, and that it had been declared to the United Nations.

According to Erciyes, Greece has made a 'big fuss' over Turkey's drilling activity because of a 10-square-kilometre (3.86-square-mile) Greek island named Kastellorizo, which lies 2 kilometres (1.24 miles) away from the Turkish mainland and 580 kilometres (360 miles) from the Greek mainland.

"Greece claims 40,000 km2 of maritime jurisdiction area due to this tiny island and attempts to stop the Oruc Reis and block Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean,” said Erciyes.

"This maximalist claim is not compatible with international law. It is against the principle of equity. Yet Greece asks the EU and US to support this claim and put pressure on Turkey to cease its legitimate offshore activities. This is not acceptable and reasonable."

He also stressed that these countries should instead ask Greece to stop its unjust, inequitable and absurd claims.

"It is Greece, not Turkey who creates tensions in the area due to such maximalist claims," he explained.

In a Twitter post, Erciyes shared information on maritime jurisdiction areas and how they should be delimited based on the principle of equity.

How the Greece-Egypt maritime deal violates international law

Turkey’s Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said on Monday that Greece and Egypt are violating the rights and continental shelves of Turkey and Libya by signing a maritime deal on exclusive economic zones (EEZ) in the Eastern Mediterranean.

During an exclusive interview with the Anadolu Agency, the foreign minister stressed that the text and map of the agreement had yet to be revealed, adding: "However, it's obvious by the given coordinates that the deal not only violates the rights and continental shelf of Turkey but also of Libya."