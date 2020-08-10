A gas explosion has torn through a Baltimore neighbourhood, killing at least one person, injuring four and trapping children as the blast destroyed at least three homes.

The Baltimore Sun reported on Monday that it was a natural gas explosion, citing fire officials, but said the exact cause remained unknown.

The blast destroyed three brick row homes and ripped open the wall of another, spreading debris throughout the neighbourhood as rescuers picked through a pile of rubble, searching for victims, news pictures showed.

One woman was killed, four people were hospitalized in serious condition, and firefighters were trying to rescue a sixth person, the Baltimore City Fire Department said on Twitter.

At one point at least five people were trapped, some of them children, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said on Twitter.

'It was just chaos'

Neighbours responding to the blast dug through rubble and called out for victims, one man told WBAL television.