WORLD
4 MIN READ
Canadian court rules refugee agreement with US violates rights
The federal court invalidated Canada's Safe Third Country Agreement with Washington barring people from seeking asylum if they arrive from US soil.
Canadian court rules refugee agreement with US violates rights
Migrants are seen outside the US Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. / Reuters Archive
July 23, 2020

One of Canada's top courts has ruled that an agreement with Washington barring people from seeking asylum if they arrive from US soil is invalid because it violates migrants' rights.

The controversial 2004 deal, known as the Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA), says anyone applying for asylum in either the United States or Canada must file their application in whichever country they enter first.

However, a federal court judge on Wednesday ruled the pact violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"Everyone has the right to life, liberty, and security of the person and the right not be deprived thereof," Judge Ann Marie McDonald wrote, citing the Charter.

The agreement has been repeatedly denounced by rights groups, and asylum seekers challenged it by arguing that the US under President Donald Trump could no longer be considered a "safe" country.

To skirt the rule and guarantee their asylum application will be considered in Canada, tens of thousands of migrants have passed into the country through unofficial border crossings such as at Roxham Road, an area on the border between New York and Quebec.

The ruling does not take effect for six months, during which time the government will be given a chance to reply.

The ruling can also be appealed to a federal appellate court or the Supreme Court.

READ MORE: Suit over US Border Patrol detention conditions goes to trial

'Cannot be justified'

McDonald's ruling cites the case of a female Muslim immigrant from Ethiopia named Nedira Mustefa, who was held in isolation for one week at a US detention center after being returned by Canadian authorities. Mustefa described the experience as terrifying and traumatising.

"Ms Mustefa was returned to the US where she was immediately imprisoned," the judge wrote.

Recommended

"In my view, the risk of detention for the sake of 'administrative' compliance with the provisions of the STCA cannot be justified.

"Canada cannot turn a blind eye to the consequences that befell Ms Mustefa ... the evidence clearly demonstrates that those returned to the US by Canadian officials are detained as a penalty."

Since Donald Trump became US president in January 2017, tens of thousands of people have crossed from the United States into Canada seeking asylum.

Amnesty praises ruling

The rights group Amnesty International praised the court's decision.

The STCA "has been the source of grave human rights violations for many years, unequivocally confirmed in this ruling", said Alex Neve with Amnesty International Canada.

"That cannot be allowed to continue one more day; and is of even greater concern now given the prevalence of Covid-19 in immigration detention in the US," Neve said in a statement.

Neve called on Canada to revoke current restrictions "which practically closes the border to refugee claimants as part of Canada’s Covid-response".

A spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the government is evaluating the ruling, noting that it will not go into effect until January 2021.

In the meantime, the STCA remains in effect, the spokesperson said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each