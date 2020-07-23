On Tuesday, the US government abruptly ordered China to close its consulate in Houston with just 72 hours’ notice, accusing Chinese diplomats of facilitating economic espionage and theft of trade secrets, in a move that has driven relations between the world’s two largest political and economic powers to a new low.

Beijing responded by warning that it would retaliate for the “unprecedented escalation,” raising the spectre of tit-for-tat battle that could prompt Beijing to close down a US consulate in China.

US president Donald Trump indicated that it was “always possible” that more consulates could be shut.

According to US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, the consulate’s closure in Houston was ordered “to protect American intellectual property and Americans’ private information,” she said on Wednesday.

In a separate statement, the State Department accused China of having engaged “in massive illegal spying and influence operations,” interfering in “domestic politics,” coercing “our business leaders” and threatening “families of Chinese Americans residing in China, and more.”

The closure came a day after the US Justice Department opened indictments against two Chinese hackers, charging them with stealing intellectual property from US firms researching Covid-19 and other sensitive information.

Hostility between Washington and Beijing has been escalating for months, and espionage now becomes the latest theatre in a conflict that has spanned technology and trade, freedom of the press and human rights principles, and the race for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Why was the Houston consulate targeted?

In addition to Houston, China has six diplomatic missions in the US: the embassy in Washington, an office at the United Nations, and consulates in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The Houston mission opened in 1979 – the first in the year the US and China established diplomatic relations. The diplomatic missions in Houston and Wuhan are considered “sister” consulates.

US Senator Marco Rubio claimed the consulate was a “massive spy center.”

The activities cited by the administration are vague and strong evidence is yet to be marshalled to support the claims. And if true, they would not be dissimilar from espionage activities that China has been accused of conducting in the past.