Turkey is setting itself up to become more self-sufficient and less dependent on the international supply chain in a post-coronavirus period in a liberal world order.

The country's Senior Presidential Advisor Gulnur Aybet stated that Ankara's model is not mercantilist, but instead increases regional and global trade.

She was speaking during a joint webinar with the Turkish Heritage Organization and Atlantic Council.

“We see [Turkey] is becoming more self-sufficient [in post-coronavirus period]. It has much more robust relations all around the globe and it trades globally.

"Turkey, with a fast-growing economy, being a trading state is much more immersed, and the practices of a global liberal order than it was before during the Cold War."