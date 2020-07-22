Turning to Gaza, a similar bleak and familiar story is repeated. Reports of five attempted and four successful suicides over 72-hours last week grabbed the attention of locals. The culmination of the Israeli Occupation, a stale-mate with Palestinian parties, and a restrictive government, would be sufficient to push any sane being over-the-edge.

The victims of the geo-political, regional and local, violence, fall in a younger age group here.

One of the four, a social activist by the name of Suleiman al Ajouri, left a last Facebook status writing, “This is not a futile attempt, it’s the only way out. Complaints to anyone other than God is humiliation and with God we will face our opponents.”

The sense of hopelessness in Gaza is growing due in large part to as 14-year long blockade that has fuelled unemployment and inflation and stripped residents of basic rights

Additionally, there were reports that al Ajouri was taken into custody by Hamas and suffered as a result. At his funeral, some of his friends were also taken by the government.

State-sponsored torture is widespread in the region and is no different in this case. Trauma as a result of these unlawful apprehensions have long-term and long-standing damaging effects on an individual.

‘Forgive me’

Sarah Hegazi’s suicide away from her home of Egypt, was directly a result of state-sponsored violence. Her death in Canada sent shockwaves of grief to her community and across the region.

Hegazi spent three months in the custody of Egyptian authorities where, by her own testimony, she was electrocuted and psychologically tortured. Her crime? Advocating for the very vulnerable LGBT+ community of the Arab world. Her forced exile led to her being away from her mother at the time of her passing. Hegazi’s last note read: “To my siblings, I have tried to find salvation and I failed, forgive me. To my friends, the journey was cruel and I am too weak to resist, forgive me. To the world, you were cruel to a great extent, but I forgive.”

These suicides, some perceived acts of political defiance, are forbidden in Islam and were criticised as cowardly acts by some. However, an Imam in Gaza stated during a sermon: “All sheikhs, scientists and khatibs, we agree on the fatwa against suicide in Islam and agree that it’s forbidden…, but what I want from you is a fatwa to tell people why those young men committed suicide.”

The pattern repeatedly found throughout the region of oppressing marginalised non-marginalised groups alike, is causing a rupture that cannot be repaired. These deaths were a direct result of the state - in theory, it should exist to serve its people. It is not possible in this context to separate the personal and political. When politics becomes so invasive it deprives you of opportunity, work, freedom and even food. To many Arabs, their last political weapon is their death– death they believed inevitable, an anticipatory response to an already probable outcome.

Tawfiq Suliman, a Bethlehem-based psychiatrist, speaks to the future of this trend in Palestine: “As long as the circumstances in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank remain the same, we can expect rising rates of suicides and violence as a means of expressing anger and rejecting the state in which one perceives him- or herself as a burden.”

It has been said already that these deaths, though they may seem like immediate relief, only leave in their wake more grief and significant loss to the surrounding community. If we cannot see the hope, we must try to become it until it returns.