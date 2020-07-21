The US Air Force is purchasing eight F-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter jets that were initially intended for Turkey prior to its removal from the joint strike fighter programme.

In addition to the F-35A's manufactured by Lockheed Martin for Turkey, the $862 million contract modification provides the aerospace manufacturer with an undetermined sum to reconfigure the jets in-line with the US models.

The deal also includes an additional six F-35A jets for the US Air Force.

The announcement was made on Monday in a Pentagon contract announcement.

Strain over Russian S-400s

The US officially removed Turkey from the F-35 joint strike fighter programme in July 2019 over Ankara's decision to buy an advanced Russian anti-air missile system.

The US and partner nations maintain the S-400 system poses security risks to the advanced jet, maintaining Russia could covertly use it to obtain classified details on the jet, and warning it is incompatible with NATO systems.

Turkey, however, has countered that the S-400 would not be integrated into any NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

Keeping delivery of parts

Despite Turkey's formal expulsion, the US and partner nations will continue to depend on Turkish manufacturing for key parts of F-35 fighter jets through 2022, Bloomberg reported in late June.