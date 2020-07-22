New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern dismissed Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway on Wednesday over allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a former staffer.

"The minister has shown a lack of judgment over a period of 12 months. In undertaking this relationship he has opened himself up to accusations of improperly using his office," Ardern said in a surprise news conference.

Ardern said she was not passing moral judgement on Lees-Galloway but added: "He has not modelled the behaviour I expect as a minister that is in charge of setting a standard and culture in workplaces".

She said the minister had told her the relationship was consensual.

The announcement comes after opposition National Party leader Judith Collins said she had passed on an allegation about a Labour Party MP to the prime minister.

Ardern confirmed she was informed of the matter by Collins and said her office later received an email from a third party making the allegations.

READ MORE:New Zealand opposition leader quits as election looms

"Completely inappropriately"

Lees-Galloway, who is married with three children, issued a brief statement admitting he acted "completely inappropriately" and apologising for letting his family down.