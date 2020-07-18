French officials have launched an arson inquiry after a fire broke out at a Gothic cathedral in the western French city of Nantes, shattering stained glass windows and sending black smoke spewing from between its towers.

Residents and tourists watched aghast and emergency workers cordoned off the area around the St Peter and St Paul Cathedral, in the historical center of this city on the Loire River.

A City Hall official said the fire broke out Saturday morning inside the cathedral and that the cause was unclear. The official is not authorised to be publicly named. No injuries have been reported.

The local firefighter service said the roof is not affected by the fire and was “under control”.

They brushed aside comparisons with Notre Dame cathedral in Paris whose lead roof and spire burned down in April 2019. The Nantes fire for many will bring back memories of that devastating blaze that threatened to topple the medieval monument.