WORLD
2 MIN READ
Heavy rains in India's Mumbai cause several buildings to collapse
At least eight people were killed and several others injured, with an unknown number of people trapped in debris in three different parts of India's biggest city.
Heavy rains in India's Mumbai cause several buildings to collapse
National Disaster Response Force and fire brigade personnel help a man rescued from the rubble after part of a residential building collapsed following heavy rains in Mumbai, India, July 16, 2020. / Reuters
July 17, 2020

Heavy rains lashing India’s financial capital of Mumbai have caused several poorly constructed structures to collapse or develop cracks in the past 24 hours, killing as many as eight people. 

A multi-storey building in Fort, in the city's south, collapsed, killing six people and injuring several.

The dilapidated six-storey structure was home to five or six families who stayed on after residents were advised to evacuate as it was under repairs, eyewitnesses told television channels.

Two people were declared dead on Thursday evening, with disaster response officials pulling four more bodies from debris during the night, fire and police officials said.

Several people trapped

Recommended

Several people had been trapped under the debris with many more stranded in the portion left standing after the collapse, causing instability, city fire chief PS Rahangdale said.

“The risk of secondary collapse can’t be ruled out,” he added.

Another building collapsed in the western suburb of Malad earlier, killing two, including a child, and injuring several.

A third building collapsed at night after the ceiling caved in, the Hindustan Timesreported. At least two people were injured and two senior citizens were left trapped on the first floor.

Every year, heavy downpours in Mumbai bring down some rain-sodden small and large structures deemed too dangerous to live in.

Intense rains over the previous few days prompted weather officials on Thursday to upgrade to ‘red’ from ‘orange’ an alert called for the city and surrounding areas.

Explore
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines