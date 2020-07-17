Heavy rains lashing India’s financial capital of Mumbai have caused several poorly constructed structures to collapse or develop cracks in the past 24 hours, killing as many as eight people.

A multi-storey building in Fort, in the city's south, collapsed, killing six people and injuring several.

The dilapidated six-storey structure was home to five or six families who stayed on after residents were advised to evacuate as it was under repairs, eyewitnesses told television channels.

Two people were declared dead on Thursday evening, with disaster response officials pulling four more bodies from debris during the night, fire and police officials said.

Several people trapped