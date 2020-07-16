Britain, the United States and Canada accused Russia on Thursday of trying to steal information from researchers seeking a Covid-19 vaccine.

A co-ordinated statement from Britain, the United States and Canada attributed the attacks to group APT29, also known as "Cozy Bear," which they said was almost certainly operating as part of Russian intelligence services.

The Kremlin rejected Western allegations Russia had tried to steal Covid-19 vaccine data, Russian news agencies reported.

TASS cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying Russia had nothing to do with any alleged hacker attacks on pharmaceutical companies and research institutes in Britain.

RIA cited Peskov as saying the Kremlin rejected London's allegations, which he said were not backed by proper evidence.

British FM condemns Russia

"We condemn these despicable attacks against those doing vital work to combat the coronavirus pandemic," said NCSC Director of Operations, Paul Chichester.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said it was "completely unacceptable" for Russian intelligence services to target work on the pandemic.

"While others pursue their selfish interests with reckless behaviour, the UK and its allies are getting on with the hard work of finding a vaccine and protecting global health," he said in a statement. He said Britain would work with allies to hold perpetrators to account.

Ongoing attacks