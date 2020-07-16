British media outlets the Guardian and the BBC announced major layoffs on Wednesday, citing financial strain due to Covid-19.

The Guardian confirmed it was cutting 180 jobs, including 70 in its editorial department after the media group’s revenues dropped by £25 million ($31.6 million) for the year.

In a statement addressed to staff, editor-in-chief Katharine Viner and the Guardian Media Group CEO Annette Thomas said that while the pandemic has boosted audiences and reader donations, its effect on advertising and newspaper sales had created an “unsustainable financial outlook for the Guardian”.

The BBC announced a further 70 job cuts, after previously indicating that the pandemic had caused delays in collecting the television license fees that fund the public broadcaster.

The decision comes on the back of 450 newsroom job losses as part of the BBC’s £80 million ($100 million) savings drive in January, which were then suspended due to the demands of pandemic coverage. A separate 450 layoffs at regional newsrooms were announced in June.

Fran Unsworth, the corporation’s head of news, said Covid-19 had “changed all of our lives” and had also “led us to re-evaluate exactly how we operate as an organisation”.

“Our operation has been underpinned by the principles we set out earlier this year – fewer stories, more targeted and with more impact. For BBC News to thrive, and for us to continue to serve all our audiences, we have to change,” she said.

The Andrew Neil Show, a political discussion programme hosted by Andrew Neil – one of the BBC’s top political broadcasters over the past two decades – will be removed from scheduling.

The Daily Mirror, which owns the Daily Express, also said 550 jobs would be slashed as revenues have plummeted 30 percent during the pandemic.

The news is just as grim across the Atlantic, with reports suggesting that Vox Media is preparing staff cuts to both unionised and non-union workers as business has taken a battering amid the pandemic.

Vox Media, which owns Vox, New York Magazine, The Verge and SBNation, was 40 percent off its forecast for the second quarter and plans to miss its annual target by 25 percent. Only two months ago, the company furloughed about 100 employees without pay for a three-month period.

Other savvy digital outlets have felt the pinch too.

In May, 155 people lost their jobs at Vice Media and Quartz laid off 80. BuzzFeed furloughed 68 staffers without pay through mid-August, and extended salary reductions till the end of 2020.

Conde Nast, publisher of Vogue, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, cut 100 people and slashed pay by 10 to 20 percent for over half its work force for five months beginning in May.

During the same period Qatar’s Al Jazeera Media Network relieved over 100 staff, with at least 35 laid off across the broadcaster’s popular digital platforms, with potentially more to follow in the coming months.

An inevitable demise?

The news media business was already on shaky ground before the pandemic hit.

For decades, media companies and publishers relied on advertising as their primary means of revenue, and with the advent of the internet, most of these outlets assumed that they could replicate a similar advertising model to monetise their digital content.