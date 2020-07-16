WORLD
Russian air strikes in northern Syria hit civilian settlements
At least one person has been killed and 11 others injured, including children, in the attack on al Bab.
A woman searches the debris of a damaged building after Russian war planes carried out air strikes over the city centre of al Bab district in Syria on July 15, 2020. / AA
July 16, 2020

At least one person has been killed and 11 others injured in two air strikes carried out on civilian settlements in northern Syria’s al Bab region.

The strikes were carried out by a Russian warplane, a Syrian opposition group said on Wednesday.

The injured, including children, were taken to hospitals.

Several ambulances were dispatched to the site, while the White Helmets civil defence group continue search-and-rescue work in the wreckage of the destroyed buildings.

Turkish troops and the Syrian National Army liberated al Bab from Daesh in February 2017, as part of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield.

The operation, which began in August of 2016 and ended in March 2017, was carried out to eliminate the terror group from along the Turkish border.

Daesh had planted landmines in the area to prevent the progress of the Turkish troops and although clearing activities were carried out, mines continue to endanger civilians.

The landmines and other explosives left behind by Daesh have also limited agriculture activities.

READ MORE: Syria's unchecked kleptocracy deepens political rifts

SOURCE:AA
