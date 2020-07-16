British street artist Banksy's latest work, tackling the spread of coronavirus, that appeared inside a London Underground train carriage "some days ago" has been removed, according to transport operators.

The graffiti star uploaded a video on social media on Tuesday, captioned "If you don't mask, you don't get".

In it, the artist is seen in a boiler suit spray painting stencils of his iconic rats inside a train, with one sneezing blue droplets.

Transport for London (TfL) later told AFP the work was removed "some days ago" due to the company's strict anti-graffiti policy.