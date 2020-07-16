WORLD
2 MIN READ
Banksy coronavirus graffiti removed from London train
The graffiti was removed due to the company's anti-graffiti policy but a Transport for London spokesman said, "We appreciate the sentiment of encouraging people to wear face coverings".
Banksy coronavirus graffiti removed from London train
Banksy graffiti seen on a London underground carriage in this undated picture obtained from social media. / Reuters
July 16, 2020

British street artist Banksy's latest work, tackling the spread of coronavirus, that appeared inside a London Underground train carriage "some days ago" has been removed, according to transport operators.

The graffiti star uploaded a video on social media on Tuesday, captioned "If you don't mask, you don't get".

In it, the artist is seen in a boiler suit spray painting stencils of his iconic rats inside a train, with one sneezing blue droplets.

Transport for London (TfL) later told AFP the work was removed "some days ago" due to the company's strict anti-graffiti policy.

Recommended

However, the transport operator would welcome Banksy to recreate his message "in a suitable location", it added.

"We appreciate the sentiment of encouraging people to wear face coverings, which the vast majority of customers on our transport network are doing," a TfL spokesman said.

READ MORE:Banksy tribute to UK health service displayed in hospital

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines