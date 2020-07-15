Air strikes on Yemen's northern province of Al Jawf have killed at least seven civilians on Wednesday, residents and an official from the Houthi movement said, in the third such incident since June as violence resurges in the war-damaged country.

The Houthi Health Ministry spokesman said air raids by a Saudi-led coalition hit a residential area in the Al Hazm district, killing nine people including two children and two women. Two residents told Reuters seven people had been killed.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al Malki said the reports will be investigated, "We take this report very seriously and it will be fully investigated as all reports of this nature are, using an internationally approved, independent process."

The alliance intervened in Yemen in March 2015 soon after the Iran-aligned Houthi movement ousted the Saudi-backed government from power in the capital Sanaa.

Violence has picked up since the expiry in late May of a temporary ceasefire prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, with the Houthis repeatedly staging missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities and the coalition retaliating with air strikes.

