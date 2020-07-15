The Libyan army says military supplies dispatched from Egypt arrived in Tobruk in northeastern Libya, in violation of a UN arms embargo.

The new development came shortly after warlord Khalifa Haftar said his militia was preparing for a “major battle” near the cities of Sirte and Al Jufra.

Images published by the Government of National Accord-led Operation Volcano of Rage on Wednesday showed people in military uniform standing beside vehicles carrying weapons and military equipment.

The Libyan army, however, did not give further details.

Since April 2019, Haftar's illegitimate forces have launched attacks on the Libyan capital of Tripoli and other parts of northwestern Libya, resulting in more than 1,000 deaths.

Haftar is backed by Egypt, Russia, the UAE and France while GNA enjoys the support of Turkey and Qatar.

Egyptian interference

In a statement late on Monday, the illegal governing body in the eastern port of Tobruk said Egyptian backing was needed to counter Turkey’s support for the GNA against Haftar.

In June, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi suggested that Cairo could launch "external military missions" into Libya "if required."

Sisi said the city of Sirte and Al Jufra airbase are a "red line," calling on his army to "be prepared to carry out any mission here within our borders, or if necessary outside our borders."

On April 8, the Libyan army released photos of an Egyptian vessel arriving at the Tobruk harbour carrying 40 containers of ammunition for Haftar.

Also, last year on June 6, the Libyan army released photos of military supplies and ammunition it said arrived by land from Egypt to support Haftar's militia.

