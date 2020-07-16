The US federal government has executed its second prisoner this week, following a 17-year pause after the US Supreme Court again intervened to allow the execution to proceed, overturning a lower court ruling that had blocked it.

The Department of Justice executed convicted murderer Wesley Purkey by lethal injection on Thursday, and he was pronounced dead at 1219 GMT (8:19 am EDT) at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, a Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman said.

The execution had been blocked by a federal court, but the Supreme Court overruled it, just as it did in another case on Tuesday, putting the federal government back in the business of executing prisoners.

"This sanitised murder really does not serve no purpose whatsoever. Thank you," a remorseful Purkey said in his final words, according to a reporter who was allowed to witness the killing and share notes with the media.

Purkey, 68, was convicted in 2003 in Missouri of raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl before dumping her dismembered and burned remains in a septic pond.

As part of his final statement, he said: “I deeply regret the pain and suffering I caused to Jennifer’s family. I am deeply sorry."

While Purkey's final words were lucid and contrite, his lawyers say his mental health had seriously deteriorated to the point he didn’t have the stamina for long visits with his legal team and often forgot key facts and dates.

Rebecca Woodman, one of his attorneys, described him as a "severely brain-damaged and mentally ill man who suffers from advanced Alzheimer's disease and dementia."

"Though he has long accepted responsibility for his crime, he no longer has a rational understanding of why the government plans to execute him," Woodman said.