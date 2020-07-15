Turkish President Erdogan and US President Trump have agreed to work more closely on Libya to ensure lasting stability in the North African country, during a phone call.

"Erdogan and Trump agreed upon closer efforts between two allies, to ensure the trade target of $100 billion is reached and permanent stability is assured in Libya," the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday in astatement.

Erdogan and the US president "agreed to cooperate more closely, as allies, ... to promote lasting stability in Libya," it said.

Turkey supports the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya, which is fighting against warlord Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA).

The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, France and Russia back LNA.

"President Trump and President Erdogan discussed positive trade issues between the United States and Turkey and underscored our belief in the need for a negotiated settlement of regional issues," said White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere on Twitter.

Ankara has previously said the United States needs to play a more active role in Libya.

Oil production blockade

Last week, Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) accused the United Arab Emirates of instructing illegal militias in Libya's civil war to reimpose a blockade of oil exports after the departure of the first tanker in six months.

Following the blockade, the US released a statement saying that foreign mercenaries have impeded the NOC's vital mission and "heightened the risk of confrontation in Libya," which led UAE to lose the blockade.