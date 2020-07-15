Ankara, Turkey

July 15, 2016 would rock the way we saw the world, but that evening it was just another Friday and the beginning of a long-anticipated weekend.

7:45 PM, July 15

I was finally on my way home from a long day at work, when my colleague and friend at the economic research institution I worked for invited me to tea. He’d gone out of his way to make me comfortable in this new country I had moved to. To someone who was still getting used to the country, this was deeply appreciated.

That night he introduced me to Gazi Cafe, a teahouse (çay evi) with a long-standing tradition where Turks came to unwind, share stories and meet friends.

As he drove me home, I looked out the window and marvelled at how quiet the streets were.

“This is Ankara, not much goes on around here,” he said, pulling up to a red light intersection.

Seconds later a convoy of Armored Personnel Carriers cut across the intersection with no regard to traffic, in a visible rush. One of them skidded, before correcting its course. None of them slowed.

‘How odd,’ I recall thinking to myself.

“Don’t they move those around on trucks so that they don’t damage the streets?,” I asked.

“I’m sure it’s nothing,” he added.

Opening the doors to my apartment later, I couldn’t shake the sense of foreboding that followed me. I checked the news. My twitter feed. Nothing. Bizarre.

A phone call interrupted my thoughts. Enes, a neighbour and colleague was passing by, and wondered if I would be interested in pizza with some friends.

Getting out would be good, I told him. I replaced my suit jacket with a leather one, grabbed my keys and headed down.

But the night was only beginning.

We were headed to Park Oran, a residential complex in southern Ankara. One of our friends had the place to himself with his father away travelling, and he saw fit to make good use of it.

By then, we were all on edge. Someone quoted a friend seeing a tank in the city centre. We were still all in the dark.

9:00 PM, July 15

Matters had gone from bad to worse. Twitter was breaking with news of a shooting at the Army General Staff Command in Ankara. Ambulances were rushing there. Soldiers were being deployed.

A low flying jet screamed past us, bearing north. The reverberating roar shook windows. Neighbours looked out the windows anxiously, before ushering their children back indoors.

Another jet roared past. We started to speculate. Were the jets trying to counter the armoured deployments? Who was who? Was it a coup d’etat? No sane general would launch a coup without air support though.

With a sinking feeling, I envisioned dogfights above civilian neighbourhoods, with pilots who couldn’t distinguish between friend or foe.

11:14 PM, July 15

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim made a statement saying there was an attempted military coup. By then, this only confirmed what I had seen. The messages started pouring in.

My family was in Algeria on their summer vacation, in the rustic town of Ain Tedeles. Internet coverage was weak there, so they were barely receiving me messages. Hearts in their throats, they gathered on the ceiling and circled around an old radio that was reporting on the events in Turkey.

I called them anyway.

“Inshallah, it will pass in peace,” my mother said. It struck me then, that this wasn’t just about Turkey. Friends in different time zones were wide awake, invested, expressing shock and outrage.

Turkey had come to mean something else to us. To those who lived in it, and to those who appreciated the stands it had taken on the world stage. You wouldn’t know it, but there was nowhere else left.

If you pursued a cause, and supported freedoms and democracy in the region; there was really only one safe haven to go to.

Egypt’s Arab Spring was crushed by a coup d’etat barely before it had left the cradle. Syria was in flames. Libya’s uprising against Gaddafi had quickly devolved into a civil war. Tunisia was more fractured than ever before. Algeria showed no signs of budging. Yemen’s Arab Spring brought internecine conflict, and months before our fateful night, saw an overwhelming Arab coalition invade it.

11:25 PM, July 15

I hear popping noises outside the balcony. Slowly looking outside, I see trucks some 600 meters away parked on the highway with troops unloading. They take a moment, then head off the highway into a dark forest.

Opposite us is the public broadcaster Turkish Radio Television (TRT) headquarters, sitting on an inclined hill. Was that a flash of light I saw between the tree trunks? I opened the channel to TRT. Nothing was being broadcast. The soldiers were spreading out, surrounding TRT and pushing forward.

They weren’t hiding the fact that they were there. Then again, it was a civilian public broadcaster.

High beam flashlights swayed back and forth across the hill as they tightened the noose.

Meanwhile, another statement came out. Police were being ordered not to lay down their weapons to soldiers. That came as a blow. If they were relying on police with their light firearms in this face-off with armed-to-the-teeth soldiers, it was going to be a close call.

More jets flew by. There was still shooting ongoing at Ankara’s General Command HQ. My friends shared their sighting of helicopters taking to the air in Istanbul.

11:42 PM, July 15

News continued to trickle in, maddening in its glacial pace.

Reports were saying that putschists took Chief of Staff as a hostage.

There was a big wedding in Istanbul. Most air force generals were there, making it the ideal chance for a coup.

11:55 PM, July 15

Something was up in TRT. The soldiers had disappeared inside, and all they were showing was a weather broadcast.

12:00 AM, July 16

A major explosion rocked Ankara. Someone with family in the General Staff said to expect power cuts.

Minutes later, TRT fell to rogue soldiers and began broadcasting. Aljazeera reported that flights were cancelled out of Ataturk airport. President Erdogan was said to be on his way to Istanbul.

Someone said the Ministry of Defence was making a statement saying the news of a coup was the result of a hack. It sounded strange in light of all we had seen.

Protests were beginning to form in Istanbul and Ankara.

There was commotion in the living room, and we gathered around the television. A scared broadcaster was shakily speaking into the camera reading the putschists' speech. The president was isolated, and the government’s powers were suspended. By what right, I wondered?

It was 12:13 AM by then. I glanced over at the looping video of the broadcaster, imagining the men with guns behind the camera. She looked terrified, but kudos to her, she managed to contain herself.

A friend called and asked me if I was in Istanbul. He was on his way to a protest in Uskudar, on Istanbul’s Asian coast.

TRT 1’s forced broadcast kept playing. It acknowledged a coup had taken place. "The country is run by fear and autocracy," and they have "seized the power," it read.

I found it sadly ironic.

Saudi Arabia’s channel was taking a shocking stance, attempting to persuade its viewers that the coup was inevitable and possibly deserved.

Putschists' statement said that they imposed a curfew across the country until further notice. We were all prisoners locked into a nightmare from which we couldn’t wake.

The rogue broadcast continued, ordering all news channels to spread their message.

More news filtered through. Some conflicting. President Erdogan was on vacation in Marmaris. He just arrived at Istanbul Ataturk Airport. But how could he, when it was under rogue soldiers’ control?

12:24 AM, July 16

An AK Party spokesperson called on its supporters to go to Ataturk airport and protect the president who just landed there.

Barely a minute later, President Erdogan was giving a speech on CNN Turk, through FaceTime, from a mobile phone. If anything showed the extent to which the situation had devolved, it was that.