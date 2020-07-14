A roadside bomb detonated near a joint Russian-Turkish patrol in northwestern Syria on Tuesday morning, injuring three Russian soldiers.

Troops were carrying out their 21st joint patrol near Ariha town in the Idlib ceasefire zone when their vehicles were targeted by a roadside explosive at 0550 GMT on Tuesday.

The Russian Defence Ministry said three of their troops were injured and two armoured personnel carriers were damaged.

Turkey's defence ministry confirmed the damage to the vehicles and said there was no loss of life.

Russian jets that flew at high altitude conducted a series of bombing raids on several opposition-held areas in retaliation for the attack, according to residents and a network of plane spotters who document sightings of jet fighters.

Civil defence groups said five civilians were injured in the strikes.

Hundreds of civilians fled, fearing a wider resumption of the Russian-led air strikes that had displaced over a million people before the ceasefire, witnesses said.

Russia was evacuating its equipment from the area and moving its troops to the Khmeimim air base where some of them would receive treatment, the Russian statement said.