Turkish citizens are marking the fourth anniversary of a failed coup attempt by members of the Gulenist terror organisation, also known as FETO, which led to the deaths of 251 Turkish civilians and security officers.

Ceremonies are expected to take place across the country with speeches by officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mosques will also broadcast a special call to prayer, recalling the watershed moment of that night on July 15, 2016, when muezzins used the adhan to rally civilians onto the streets to resist the takeover attempt.

In one of the most dramatic nights in modern Turkish history, millions of civilians, police officers, and military personnel put their lives on the line to stop the violent overthrow of the democratically elected government.

As well as those slain, nearly 2,200 Turkish citizens were also wounded during the failed putsch.

President Erdogan marked the occasion by visiting the Martyr's Monument in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Further commemorations are due to be held across the country on Wednesday.

A night of valour

For the plotters, the night was the culmination of decades of infiltration of the Turkish state’s key institutions, including the military.

The rogue military faction, loyal to the US-based cult leader Fetullah Gulen, aimed to rapidly take over key governmental, military, and media institutions, on the night thereby forcing the acquiescence of senior military officers and the Turkish public. Targets included TRT’s offices in both Istanbul and Ankara.

These raids would be compounded by the seizure of key transport infrastructure, such as bridges and airports.

Their attempts, however, quickly ran into obstacles as most military units and senior officers remained loyal to the Turkish state, and the Turkish public and police quickly began to express its discontent and resist.

Turkish intelligence officials had become aware of the planned coup attempt earlier on the afternoon of July 15, taking preliminary precautions to avert the putsch, such as the grounding of aircraft and restriction orders on the movement of armoured vehicles.

Knowing their plans were exposed, the coup plotters brought forward the time the operation would start from the initially planned time of 3AM in the morning of July 16, to 8.30PM on the evening of July 15.

The change of timing meant most of the Turkish public and loyalist armed forces units would be awake, an important turn of circumstance that worked against the FETO.

Buoyed by a Facetime call by President Erdogan shortly after midnight and the special call to prayer blaring from the minarets of Istanbul’s mosques, millions took to the streets directly confronting the coup plotters with whatever means they had.