After maintaining neutrality for the last five years in the Libyan conflict, Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) slammed warlord Khalifa Haftar on July 12, saying Haftar blocked their oil production on the instruction of the UAE.

The NOC's shifting stance comes a year after the US extended full support to the oil corporation, urging it to maintain a neutral position in the tussle.

As Haftar continued to use the NOC as a pawn against the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), in January, America adopted tough rhetoric against Haftar when it demanded "an immediate resumption of Libya's lifeline oil exports".

Haftar, as per the latest news reports, is hellbent on continuing to block oil production until his conditions are accepted. Haftar's so-called spokesperson, Ahmed al Mismari, demanded a share in the oil revenue and for the subsequent amount to be deposited in a third-country bank account. Mismari also demanded an audit at the Libyan Central Bank.

In response, the NOC, which is the only legitimate organisation that can sell Libyan oil in global markets, condemned the warlord for renewing the blockade on oil exports.

The NOC said that the corporation has been informed of Haftar’s dancing to the UAE's tune and that he was shutting down the NOC's production lines on the oil-rich kingdom's instruction.

"This is gravely disappointing, especially following repeated statements by very senior representatives of the UAE last week in support of international efforts to restart oil production in Libya," the NOC said, adding that the states responsible for the blockade must be held to account by the United Nations Security Council.

"NOC has been forced to declare force majeure on all oil exports from Libya to limit its contractual liabilities."

The oil exports were already restarted on Friday after six months of blockade - that was until Haftar ordered his militias to halt further exports the next day, reversing their cooperative posture in negotiations.

Talking about the issue, the NOC said; "Wagner and Syrian mercenaries now occupy Es Sider oil port and Wagner and Sudanese mercenaries are camped within the vicinity of the Sharara oil field, preventing Libyan oil from flowing. NOC urges all mercenaries to withdraw from Libyan oil facilities."

NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanallah said they greatly appreciate the efforts of the United Nations and the US in trying to restart Libyan oil production in order to avoid an escalation in the conflict.

"If these efforts fail, as it appears they will, there must be consequences for the actions of the handful of states that are undermining the rules-based international order and destroying Libya. They pose a grave threat to Libyan and global security,” Sanallah added.

He also stated that the NOC’s position during the negotiations was clear: it supports all measures to bring transparency to state financial arrangements, and it opposes any that undermine Libyan sovereignty.

"The renewed blockade demonstrates the urgent need for moves to improve financial transparency to be accompanied by reform of security at oil installations.”