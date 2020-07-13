The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) – now firmly in control all of Iran’s main power centres – is threatening to respond fiercely to US President Donald Trump and his attempts at extending the arms embargo against Iran in October.

The IRGC believes the US would do all in its power from now until the November presidential elections to force Iran out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and make good on its plan to use the snap-back mechanism to re-impose all previous sanctions on Iran.

Two important international decisions in condemnation of Washington over the last week have helped contain Iran’s frustration.

First, the report on Thursday by the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, Agnes Callamard, calling the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Quds Force leader, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in January as “unlawful”. Iran’s Press TV carried a full report of her press conference.

Second, the decision at the open virtual meeting on Tuesday when every member of the UN Security Council, except for the United States, supported the Iran nuclear deal condemning the US for leaving the accord.

The IRGC does not care much about the JCPOA. Nevertheless, it realises that the decision may make it more difficult for Trump to implement his plan come October.

At the same time, Iran is wary that Washington will lobby hard until October to reverse that decision.

The IRGC plans on five counter-measures to deter Trump from imposing further sanctions. These include increasing enrichment levels to 20 percent, leaving the Additional Protocol, the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the JCPOA.

None of these threats are new, but the danger of Iran following through is more likely now than ever before; greater even than in the pre-JCPOA era of the hardline former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

The right-wing press is celebrating a new parliament composed almost entirely of IRGC candidates and led by a former IRGC General, Baqer Ghalibaf.

The Revolutionary Guards no longer need to leave foreign policy to President Hassan Rouhani or Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif. In fact when Zarif tried in his first televised address to the new parliament to explain developments on the JCPOA he was heckled with shouts of “death to the liar” and “you are a traitor”.

The IRGC is now in command of the legislature, the judiciary, the intelligence and security apparatus as well as the economy and financial institutions.