Turkey's central bank has banned the use of cryptocurrencies and cryptoassets to purchase goods and services, citing possible "irreparable" damage and significant transaction risks in a move that cooled global bitcoin prices.

In legislation published in theOfficial Gazette on Friday, the central bank said cryptocurrencies and other such digital assets based on distributed ledger technology could not be used, directly or indirectly, as an instrument of payment.

Dr Yusuf Levent Sahin from Anadolu University said that the decision will protect the small investor and provide ease of taxation.

“Digital wallets where cryptocurrencies are kept are open to attacks. With the government’s ban, the number of people who suffered from these attacks will also decrease. Financial smuggling will be prevented. This is a regulation aimed at reducing the probability of a small investor being hurt,” Sahin said.

Turkey's growing crypto market has gained momentum in recent months as investors joined a global rally in bitcoin, seeking to hedge against lira depreciation and inflation, which topped 16 percent last month.

Bitcoin was off nearly 3 percent at $61,490 versus the dollar at 0754 GMT after the Turkish ban.

'Non-recoverable losses'

In a statement, the central bank said cryptoassets were "neither subject to any regulation and supervision mechanisms nor a central regulatory authority," among other security risks.

"Payment service providers will not be able to develop business models in a way that cryptoassets are used directly or indirectly in the provision of payment services and electronic money issuance," and will not provide any services, it said.