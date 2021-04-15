A senior Japanese ruling party official says cancelling this year's Olympic Games is an option if the coronavirus crisis becomes too dire.

The statement was made during a television interview which will air on Friday, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

If rising coronavirus cases means "it is said to be impossible we would have to give up," Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party said.

"We need to cancel without hesitation if it's no longer possible. If infections spread because of the Olympics, I don't know what the Olympics is for," added Nikai.

"It's important for Japan to foster excitement with support from the public, and it's an opportunity."

The comments were reportedly made during the recording of a television programme.

"We definitely want to make it a success," he added, according to the daily, while warning "there are many issues to solve," he added.

Party heavyweight Nikai, a key backer of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, is known for his frank comments, which come as many other ruling party lawmakers have avoided discussing the hot button issue of a possible cancellation.

"We'll hold (the Games) in a way that's feasible," Taro Kono, a popular minister in charge of Japan's vaccination drive, said on a separate TV programme, according to Kyodo News.

"That may be without spectators," he added.

The world's biggest sporting event has already been delayed by a year and is being held without international spectators.

