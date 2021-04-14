Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said a new period was beginning in Ankara's ties with Egypt with senior officials from the two countries set to hold talks.

"A new period is beginning," Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, adding a meeting might be held between the two countries at the deputy foreign ministers level.

He said the issue of appointing an ambassador to Egypt has not yet been discussed, but could be raised at the meeting, date of which has not yet been set.

Cavusoglu was speaking after a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Prospect of mutual visits