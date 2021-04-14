A French right-wing magazine will go on trial in June on racism charges after publishing images depicting a Black woman lawmaker as a slave last year, prosecutors have said.

Director Erik Monjalous of Valeurs Actuelles weekly will be judged for "attacks of a racist nature" in the trial beginning on June 23 in Paris, prosecutors told AFP news agency on Wednesday.

Editor-in-chief Geoffroy Lejeune and the article's author will go on trial on charges of complicity.

The weekly unleashed a storm of controversy with the publication in August of images of left-wing MP Daniele Obono with a chain fixed to an iron collar around her neck.

French president Emmanuel Macron called Obono in the aftermath and "expressed his clear condemnation of any form of racism", the presidency said at the time.

Valeurs Actuelles, however, has denied the image was racist.

It said the seven-page story concerning Obono was "a work of fiction... but never nasty."