The arrival of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Nasdaq is one of the most anticipated events of the year on Wall Street, where enthusiasm for bitcoin is in full swing, despite questions about the sustainability of the market.

The first company devoted entirely to cryptocurrency to enter the US stock exchange, Coinbase, which will be listed under the symbol COIN, is already a heavyweight.

Estimates vary depending on the method of calculation, but its capitalisation is expected to range from $70 to $100 billion, the largest IPO for a US company since Facebook in 2012.

Coinbase chose a direct listing, which does not allow it to raise new funds but does offer current shareholders, founders, employees and historical investors, the opportunity to sell their stocks on the market.

Spotify, Slack, Palantir and Roblox had also used this method for their Wall Street debuts.

Nearly 115 million Coinbase shares will be put on the market. Their reference price will be announced Tuesday evening.

While anybody can "mine" for new bitcoins, to do so requires giant data centres, leading to platforms such as Coinbase providing a way of trading in cryptocurrencies.

Banks and payment services such as Paypal allow transactions in certain digital currencies.

Almost 18.7 million bitcoins have been created since the first block of 50 in early 2009.

Bitcoin success

Founded in 2012 in San Francisco by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, the platform allows users to buy and sell about 50 cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ether.

Coinbase claims 56 million total users and a little more than six million people making transactions each month, according to estimates from its first-quarter results, released in early April.

The company has benefited from bitcoin's meteoric rise over the past year, with the crypto asset's price rising from $6,500 last April to more than $61,000 by mid-March 2021.

But it is clear that some individuals and companies have made huge gains from bitcoin, while major central banks are working on their own potential digital-currency projects.

Electric car giant Tesla has invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin and in March began accepting the currency as payment.

Tesla's multi-billionaire chief executive Elon Musk has used social media to espouse the merits of cryptocurrencies, helping to lift interest and prices.

In the wake of the reigning cryptocurrency, other virtual currencies, such as ether, Litecoin or Stellar Lumens, have also surged.

"With bitcoin already having more than doubled in the last six months and cryptocurrencies becoming more popular with more mainstream investors, it can certainly be argued that crypto has become more mainstream in the last 12 months," said Michael Hewson, the chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.