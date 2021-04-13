WORLD
3 MIN READ
Spain launches investigation into cruelty at animal testing lab
Cruelty Free International has published footage that appears to show Vivotecnia lab cutting into animals without having received anaesthetics.
Spain launches investigation into cruelty at animal testing lab
Members of Animal Rebellion wearing protective face masks take part in a protest against meat-eating and cruelty to animals, inside a fountain containing red dye, which simulates blood, at Catalunya square during the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Barcelona, Spain on July 11, 2020. / Reuters
April 13, 2021

Spanish police and prosecutors are investigating an animal testing lab after undercover footage showed staff there tossing around, smacking and taunting dogs, pigs and other animals.

"We were dismayed to see the images," the head of the government's directorate-general for animal protection, Sergio Garcia Torres, told AFP on Monday.

"It is a blatant case of animal abuse."

Footage published on Thursday by Cruelty Free International shows appears to show animals at the Vivotecnia animal testing facility being cut into apparently without having received anaesthetics.

Staff were also filmed swinging dogs and rats around and in one clip someone is drawing a face on a monkey's genitals as the animal is pinned to a table.

READ MORE: Turkey’s cats get purrfect present with new legislation protecting animals

Investigations into Vivotecnia

The group said the footage was taken by a whistleblower who worked at the facility, which is on the outskirts of Madrid, between 2018 and 2020.

"There can be no doubt that such gratuitous cruelty causes unnecessary distress and suffering," the animal rights group said in a statement. "It is also unlawful."

Police and public prosecutors said on Monday they had opened separate investigations into Vivotecnia, which carries out experiments on animals for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and food industries.

Recommended

The company's phone number was no longer working on Monday and its web site was down for maintenance.

READ MORE: France baffled as horse mutilation spree continues

Supervision of animal testing 

In a statement cited by Spanish media, Vivotecnia chief executive Andres Konig said he was "shocked" at the images. But, he added, they did not "demonstrate the day-to-day reality at Vivotecnia."

Following the outcry caused by the release of the footage, the Madrid regional government on Sunday temporarily halted activity at the animal testing facility.

Animal rights political party PACMA has filed a lawsuit against the managers of the company and urged the government to step up its supervision of animal testing.

"It's a very opaque world and it could be that this is happening regularly without us knowing," PACMA president Laura Duarte told AFP.

The Vivotecnia laboratory animals were examined by veterinarians and are being moved to other facilities.

READ MORE: Volkswagen faces inquiry call over diesel fume tests on monkeys

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN