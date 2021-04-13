Spanish police and prosecutors are investigating an animal testing lab after undercover footage showed staff there tossing around, smacking and taunting dogs, pigs and other animals.

"We were dismayed to see the images," the head of the government's directorate-general for animal protection, Sergio Garcia Torres, told AFP on Monday.

"It is a blatant case of animal abuse."

Footage published on Thursday by Cruelty Free International shows appears to show animals at the Vivotecnia animal testing facility being cut into apparently without having received anaesthetics.

Staff were also filmed swinging dogs and rats around and in one clip someone is drawing a face on a monkey's genitals as the animal is pinned to a table.

Investigations into Vivotecnia

The group said the footage was taken by a whistleblower who worked at the facility, which is on the outskirts of Madrid, between 2018 and 2020.

"There can be no doubt that such gratuitous cruelty causes unnecessary distress and suffering," the animal rights group said in a statement. "It is also unlawful."

Police and public prosecutors said on Monday they had opened separate investigations into Vivotecnia, which carries out experiments on animals for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and food industries.