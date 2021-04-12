Clashes have erupted in several Pakistan cities including Lahore after police arrested the leader of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party (TLP).

The party's leadership and a senior police official confirmed Saad Hussain Rizvi was detained on Monday.

Following the unrest, one TLP employee was shot dead during a protest in Karachi city where protesters blocked roads.

Police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse thousands of protesters who blocked streets and intersections in Lahore. Protests were also reported in other cities including Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Multan and Islamabad.

Pakistan police arrested the party leader a day after he threatened the government with protests if it did not expel France's ambassador over depictions of Islam's Prophet Muhammad.

A video of Rizvi's arrest was share on Twitter.