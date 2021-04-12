The hyped-up EmDrive, which allegedly produces thrust without propellant was debunked by a test at Dresden University, proving it produced no thrust at all.

But in other settings, the ‘revolutionary’ propulsion drive seems to have produced tiny levels of thrust, giving researchers from NASA and the US Defence Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) hope that the puzzle could still be solved.

In theory, the patented drive traps microwaves in a closed chamber. As they bounce around, they seem to produce thrust without any input. When the idea was first shared with the scientific community, it seemed to be too good to be true.

Unfortunately, the EmDrive is not even close to being accepted by the physics community. The issue? It seems to violate the law of conservation of momentum, which says momentum in a closed system is constant. In other words, you can’t lift yourself from your bootstraps, and you can’t move your car forward by kicking the windshield.

Merciless physics

In spite of the results and wide controversy surrounding the drive, many scientists continue to work on it, if only because of what it might mean to the human quest for space travel.

Among them is David Burns, an engineer at NASA, speaking to the New Scientist.

Traditionally, space flight propulsion has been concerned with making engines more efficient and reliable, and working within the limits of physics.

The calculus is pretty straight forward, as propulsion engineers ask the same questions. How much force can a rocket produce to escape the earth’s considerable gravity? How can it be streamlined and made safer and more efficient?

The industry has seen transformative changes since SpaceX entered the scene, with their introduction of stronger and bigger engines and lower spaceflight costs through self-landing rockets.

Among propulsion scientists, however, are a few daring souls who try to imagine the next engine and discover the physics that would make it possible.

For Burns, NASA engineer, the EmDrive is worth exploring, and could bring space travellers to 99 percent the speed of light with enough time and power.

To do that though, he says it would have to be massive: 200 meters long and 12 meters wide. In their experiment, inputting 1 megawatt of power let them generate 1 Newton of thrust. If they measured it properly.

One newton of force, is enough to move 1 kilogram, 1 meter per second. That’s not much. But in frictionless space, that’s a different story.

With enough energy, it could theoretically take you up to 9.5 years to accelerate 1 kilogram to within a hair of the speed of light. But there’s a caveat. As you get closer to the speed of light, it would cost more and energy and time to increase your speed.

More critically, that’s just for a kilo. NASA’s discontinued Space shuttles weighed at least 2 million kilograms. Even SpaceX’s Dragon spaceship weighs slightly over 12 metric tons.

Contradictions

At the heart of the controversy is a disagreement about measuring the EmDrive’s output, and accounting for possible interference.

NASA’s Advanced Physics Propulsion Laboratory and a group of scientists in China claim to have produced force. Their detractors claim the results are clearly wrong. Their supporters claim we’ve possibly stumbled on a new branch of physics.

Even NASA’s 1 newton of thrust per megawatt is deeply promising though, surpassing the performance of current ion drives already in use by most deep-space craft.

In case you were wondering, ion drives are real, even though they look like something out of a sci-fi flick. They came in a variety of forms. For plasma drives, for instance, neutral gas is ionized by removing some electrons from a cloud of injected gas to make it mostly positive, after which a current is run through them, causing them to be dispelled. Other ion drives repeat the same process with other variations.

Ion drives consume 1 to 7 kilowatts of power, and can reach velocities of 20 to 50 kilometres in space. Because they rely on a finite amount of gas, they’re more useful for one-way deep space probes that want to build up acceleration and coast in one direction. The drive uses noble gases, which are difficult to find in space, making a scoop or ramjet-styled spaceship unfeasible.

The EmDrive has been the recipient of scathing criticisms, referred to as a ‘BS Drive’, or mocked with references to ‘magic space unicorns’. With established physics on their side, it will take solid findings to prove that it works, but even then will destroy our current understanding of physics.