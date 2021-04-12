The global chemical weapons watchdog has "reasonable grounds to believe" that Syrian regime air force dropped a chlorine bomb on a residential neighbourhood in the rebel-controlled Idlib region in February 2018, according to a report released.

There was no immediate comment from the Syrian regime.

Syria and its military ally Russia have consistently denied using chemical weapons during regime leader Bashar al Assad's decade-old conflict with rebel forces, saying any such attacks were staged by opponents to make Damascus look like the culprit.

The new report released on Monday by the OPCW chemical weapons watchdog's investigative arm said no one was killed when the cylinder of chlorine gas, delivered in a barrel bomb, hit the Al Talil neighbourhood in the city of Saraqeb in February 2018.

However, a dozen people were treated for symptoms consistent with chemical poisoning, including nausea, eye irritation, shortness of breath, coughing and wheezing, it said.

READ MORE:Chemical attack victims file a criminal complaint against the Syrian regime

Tiger Forces

Chlorine is not an internationally banned toxin, but the use of any chemical substance in armed conflict is banned under the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention, the implementation of which is overseen by the OPCW watchdog based in The Hague.

A crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators by Assad in 2011 mushroomed into civil war, with Russia and Iran supporting his regime and the United States, Turkey and some Arab adversaries of Damascus backing some of the many rebel groups.

In April 2020, the OPCW's Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) concluded that Syrian warplanes and a helicopter had dropped bombs containing chlorine and sarin nerve gas on a village in Syria's Hama region in March 2017.