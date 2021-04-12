Iconic Pakistani human rights defender and journalist, IA Rehman. has died in the eastern city of Lahore after a brief illness. He was 90.

Rehman died of old age, high blood sugar, and blood pressure level, Harris Khalique, secretary general at the independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said on Monday.

Rehman had been associated with the commission for a long time.

He spent his life defending human rights, opposing military dictators, fighting for the rule of law and democracy.

Rehman was also a strong voice for the country’s minorities, including Christians and Hindus.

Rehman worked as an editor for various newspapers before joining the commission. He regularly contributed articles for Pakistani newspapers.

Rehman was born in 1930 in Haryana in neighbouring India before Pakistan got independence from British colonial rule in 1947. He was the author of three books an advocate of peace between Pakistan and India, the two South Asian nuclear rivals who have fought three wars since 1947.

'The end of an era'