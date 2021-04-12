The Al Hol camp in Syria holds the world's largest concentration of Daesh families and suspected Daesh members, hosting around 70,000 people in total. The camp is mostly inhabited by the families of Daesh members that fought the last stand in the battle of Baghuz in Deir Ezzor, Syria.

The ‘authority’ running the camp happens to be another terrorist organisation, the YPG, and has repeatedly proven to be incapable - Daesh has managed to establish a ‘mini state’ in the camp. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist organisation.

Now, a major anti-terror operation inside the camp aims to restore order but is destined to be a waste of resources. Investments in the YPG to control Daesh and deal with prisoners and their families have gone down the drain. The idea that the YPG can deal with Daesh is a fantasy.

The formation of the Al Hol camp was a decision made during the fog of war and was a choice that essentially guarantees the survival of Daesh.

In contrast to the general assumption that the YPG is a partner in the fight against Daesh, the YPG does not want Daesh to be eliminated. In the eyes of the YPG, Daesh is the sole reason driving Western backing (both politically and financially) and the fight against Daesh has enabled the YPG. The YPG does want to fight Daesh, but they do not want to eradicate it.

The YPG has taken several steps since the de-territorialisation of Daesh to ensure that Daesh remains high on the agenda so that Western support continues to flow.

The first step was to gather the families of Daesh members along with civilians that escaped the fighting. By doing so, the YPG allowed Daesh to continue its reign over the civil population of Deir Ezzor. The concentration of Daesh members has allowed the group to maintain its network. In contrast to potentially establishing several smaller camps, this choice by the YPG ended up being a gift to Daesh.

The YPG has also systematically released Daesh prisoners with combat experience and Daesh families from camps in Syria. The YPG portrays these releases as the result of a tribal sponsorship. In reality, the alleged tribal sponsorships are a cover for the fact that the YPG releases Daesh members to keep Daesh cells alive.

The correlation between increasing Daesh resurgence and attacks against the Assad regime in Syria’s desert, and the release of Daesh prisoners and Daesh families, is strong.

The most dangerous aspect of the YPG’s strategy of playing with fire is the indoctrination within Al Hol. The YPG has almost no control over the camp. Daesh has established its security structures inside the camp, its schools, and its administration. This structure runs the show, while the YPG watches from the sidelines.