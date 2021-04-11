Tropical Cyclone Seroja strenthened off the coast of Western Australia with emergency services opening shelters in preparation for high winds and coastal flooding later in the evening.

Officials on Sunday evacuated residents from the town of Denham, Shark Bay, which is located 500km north of Perth.

Sandbags were also made available to residents of Geraldton, further down the coast, due to a potential storm surge.

"There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a cyclone is approaching the area. You need to take action and get ready to shelter from a cyclone," the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said in a bulletin.

