Hundreds of Israelis have resumed protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, just days after he was mandated to form a new government following last month's general election.

The protesters carried inflatable submarines and waved flags reading "Crime Minister."

The grassroots protest movement believes Netanyahu cannot serve as prime minister while he is on trial for multiple corruption charges.

Many also object to his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Netanyahu has up to six weeks to lure his political foes into a coalition, an effort that appears to have slim odds of success. At the same time, those opponents will be working to form an alternative government that could end his 12-year reign.

READ MORE:"Bibi go home": Thousands protest PM Netanyahu ahead of Israeli polls