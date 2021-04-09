The United States will send two warships to the Black Sea next week, Turkey has said as Russia, which has beefed up its military forces near Ukraine, accused non-coastal NATO powers of increasing naval activity in the region.

Washington says Russia has amassed more troops on Ukraine's eastern border than at any time since 2014, when it annexed Crimea from Ukraine and backed pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Donbass region of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of "dangerous provocative actions" in its eastern Donbass region in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Violence has flared between Ukrainian troops and the separatists, spurring fears of a major escalation.

Turkey, a NATO ally, said the United States would deploy two warships to the Black Sea from April 14-15.

"A notice was sent to us 15 days ago via diplomatic channels that two US warships would pass to the Black Sea, in line with the Montreux Convention. The ships will remain in the Black Sea until May 4," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said.

The 1936 Montreux accord gives Turkey control over the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, which connect the Mediterranean to the Black Sea. It also limits access of naval warships and governs foreign cargo ships.

READ MORE:Turkey supports Ukraine's territorial integrity over Donbass, Crimea

Russian troop build-up

Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of sending in troops and weapons to help separatists, accusations that Moscow has denied.

Western and Ukrainian officials have raised concerns in recent weeks about increasingly frequent cease-fire violations in the country’s industrial heartland, known as Donbass. They also expressed worries about the Russian troop buildup along the border with Ukraine.

During a call with Putin on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel “called for the removal of these troop reinforcements in order to achieve a de-escalation of the situation.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday the US is also increasingly worried about the Russian troop buildup, noting that Russia now has more troops on the border with Ukraine than at any time since 2014.

In response, Peskov said Russia is free to deploy its troops wherever it wants on its territory. He accused the Ukrainian military of an “escalation of provocative actions” along the line of control in the east that threatens Russia's security.

“The Kremlin has fears that a civil war could resume in Ukraine. And if a civil war, a full-scale military action, resumes near our borders that would threaten the Russian Federation's security,” Peskov said. “The ongoing escalation of tensions is quite unprecedented.”

In Kyiv, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, rejected Moscow's claims of the alleged Ukrainian preparations for an offensive in the east as part of a “disinformation campaign” and a “hybrid war.”

Dmitry Kozak, a Putin aide who serves as Russia’s top negotiator with Kyiv, warned Ukraine on Thursday against using force to retake control of the east, where many residents have Russian citizenship. Such a move would mark “the beginning of an end for Ukraine,” he said, adding that Russia would likely act to protect its citizens.

Asked about Kozak’s comment, Peskov alleged that virulent nationalist rhetoric in Ukraine was inflaming hatred against the mostly Russian-speaking population of the east. He claimed that if civilians in eastern Ukraine faced the threat of a massacre, “all countries, including Russia, will take steps to prevent such tragedies.”

READ MORE: Can Ukraine join NATO when it’s under Russian threat?

NATO Activity

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko raised concerns on Friday over what he said was increasing Black Sea naval activity by powers that did not have a coast line in the region, an apparent reference to the United States.