At least six people were killed after a 6.0 magnitude quake struck off the coast of Indonesia's main Java island, its disaster agency said, as the country reels from a cyclone disaster in another part of the archipelago.

The afternoon temblor hit offshore on Saturday about 45 kilometres southwest of Malang city in East Java.

"The agency has recorded six dead and one person who sustained serious injuries," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati, adding that several villages in the region had been evacuated.

It was not clear if the death toll would rise, but the agency did not report anyone missing after the strong quake.

One person died in Lumajang after being hit by a falling boulder, news website Detik.com said, citing a town disaster official.

The quake struck at a relatively deep 82 kilometres (50 miles) –– shallower quakes tend to do more damage than deep ones.

There had been aftershocks but there was no risk of tsunami, Indonesian geophysics agency BMKG said.

Damaged buildings

Images from the scene showed a ceiling caved in at a hospital ward and debris strewn across the floor of the local parliament in Blitar, a city southwest of Malang.

"I had just finished praying and was changing my clothes when suddenly the quake struck," Malang resident Ida Magfiroh told AFP.