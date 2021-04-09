A Muslim advocacy group filed a lawsuit against Facebook in Washington, challenging both its CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg.

The group says the social media company has failed to remove anti-Muslim comments and posts which violate Facebook's “Community Standards.”

"Every day, ordinary people are bombarded with harmful content in violation of Facebook's own policies on hate speech, bullying, harassment, dangerous organizations, and violence," the lawsuit wrote.

Although Facebook’s executives have maintained that its Community Standards make the platform clean and free from any hateful content, the Muslim civil rights group said that "hateful, anti-Muslim attacks are especially pervasive on Facebook."

According to the social media site’s civil rights audit report, published in July 2020, the Christchurch attack, which killed 51 Muslim worshippers in March 2019 “was an inflection point for the Muslim community and its relationship to Facebook".

It said that "the community’s concerns with Facebook existed long before and extend beyond that tragedy.“

“From the organization of events designed to intimidate members of the Muslim community at gathering places, to the prevalence of content demonizing Islam and Muslims, and the use of Facebook Live during the Christchurch massacre, civil rights advocates have expressed alarm that Muslims feel under siege on Facebook — and have criticized Facebook for not doing enough to address it,” the report added.

A group of Democratic senators sent a letter in November to Zuckerberg calling for more action in preventing anti-Muslim bigotry.