The US and the Philippines have expressed their shared concerns about Chinese militia vessels in South China Sea.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin on Thursday reaffirmed that a US-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty applied to the South China Sea, according to a US State Department statement.

The Philippines has described the presence of hundreds of Chinese boats inside its 200-mile exclusive economic zone at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea as "swarming and threatening."

Chinese diplomats have said the boats were sheltering from rough seas and no militia were aboard.

On Thursday, the Philippine defence department said it was keeping "all our options open" as a diplomatic row with Beijing is growing.

"Unwanted hostilities"

China, which claims almost the entirety of the sea, has refused repeated appeals by the Philippines to withdraw the vessels, which Manila says unlawfully entered its exclusive economic zone.

While President Rodrigo Duterte has appeared reluctant to confront China on the issue, one of his top aides warned on Monday the boats could ignite "unwanted hostilities".

"As the situation (in the South China Sea) evolves, we keep all our options open in managing the situation, including leveraging our partnerships with other nations such as the United States," Philippine defence department spokesman Arsenio Andolong said on Thursday.

Andolong's comments came after the United States reminded China of Washington's treaty obligations to the Philippines in the event of an attack in the waters.

"An armed attack against the Philippines' armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the Pacific, including in the South China Sea, will trigger our obligations under the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Wednesday.

"We share the concerns of our Philippine allies regarding the continued reported massing of PRC maritime militia near the Whitsun Reef," Price said, referring to the People's Republic of China.