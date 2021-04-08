Turkey has strongly condemned the Italian premier's remarks against the country's president and summoned its ambassador to the foreign ministry.

"We strongly condemn the unacceptable populist rhetoric of the appointed Italian Prime Minister Draghi and his ugly and unrelenting statements about our elected President," Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at a news conference earlier on Thursday called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a "dictator."

Ambassador summoned

Following Draghi's remarks, the Turkish Foreign Ministry called in Italy's ambassador Massimo Gaiani to Ankara to condemn his leader's remarks.

"It is underlined that [Turkey] expects these impudent and ugly statements that are not compatible with Turkey-Italy friendship and alliance immediately to be taken back," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

There was criticism in some circles on the seating arrangement at Tuesday's meeting, where the Turkish president and the EU Council head Charles Michel sat down in separate chairs while von der Leyen was initially left standing.

She was then offered a seat on a couch, with Cavusoglu also sitting down on a separate couch opposite her.

"I totally disagree with Erdogan's behaviour. I believe that it wasn't appropriate behaviour. I was really sorry for the humiliation that [European Commission President Ursula] Von der Leyen had to suffer," Draghi said.

Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister and Director for EU Affairs Faruk Kaymakci also noted that Draghi's statements over EU Commission and Council leaders' protocol arrangements "without knowledge" are unacceptable.

Speaking to reporters early on Thursday, Cavusoglu clarified the brief confusion over the seating arrangement, saying that it had been adjusted in line with the suggestions and demands of the EU.

'No place in diplomacy'

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun denounced Draghi's comments over the Turkish president said that Erdogan won 52 percent of the votes of Turkish people while he was appointed as prime minister.